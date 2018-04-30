KEMP Road’s Salem Park was the location for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s Youth Outreach and Culture in the Park on April 21 in the Free Town constituency.

Residents of various walks of life, including a number of senior citizens, joined youth, church and community leaders for a family-friendly experience. The event is a part of community outreach and a way to encourage and recognise the youth and culturally-minded persons throughout The Bahamas.

Project coordinator Henry Higgins, Junkanoo cultural icon Percy “Vola” Francis and Pastor Andrew Stewart of the Cornerstone Zion Church International took part in the event.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Fire Branch and K-9 Unit put on demonstrations. The young Christian-rapping duo Chosen Soldiers, Junior Miss Galaxy Bahamas Maleah Gabrielle Miller, and Queen Nefertiti electrified the audience musically. Maleah’s mother, Bahamian recording artist Richa Sands, also joined in with her daughter to get scores of attendees on their feet.

Dancing that day were the Bahamas Urban Dance Company; a young female dance troupe from Pastor Stewart’s church, and a duet from the Bahamas National Liturgical Dance Company. Activities that residents could take part in and enjoyed included a boxing camp sampler by icon Ray Minus Jr and Mark Symonette-Rolle; athletic contests; face painting; hoopla and a Junkanoo drumming contest that was won by Paige Morley. The Black Souls Junkanoo group closed off the evening with a taste of Junkanoo.

There were surprise prizes for the best-behaved youngster and the first youngster to arrive that day. Also, the food vendors were from the local community.

Youth Outreach and Culture in the Park, is part of a wider initiative that the ministry has embarked on to support creative and cultural artists as it seeks to uplift the various neighbourhoods throughout the country.