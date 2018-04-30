One Dead, Five Injured In Shootings

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances into the shooting death of a man on a Family Island alongside two separate shooting incidents in New Providence that left five men in hospital over the weekend.

According to police reports, shortly after 9pm on Friday, police in Abaco were called to the area of Charles Sawyer Highway in Marsh Harbour, where they discovered the lifeless body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The body was examined by a doctor at the scene and pronounced dead.

Police have not released his identity, but loved ones on social media said he is Perez Dames. He is the 27th murder victim this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Turning to New Providence, shortly after 11pm on Saturday, a group of men were standing outside a residence on Jumbey Street off Windsor Place, when they were approached by a man armed with a gun who opened fire, hitting four of them before running away.

The victims were all taken to hospital and were said to be in serious, but stable condition.

In the next incident, shortly before 3am on Sunday, a man was walking on Augusta Street when he was approached by another man armed with a gun, who shot him before running away. That victim was taken to hospital and was also said to be in serious, but stable condition.

Investigations into all three matters are continuing.

These incidents came days after Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced that crime figures were decreasing, saying law enforcement officials were making inroads into the crime problem.

Speaking in the House of Assembly last week, Mr Dames said that for the first quarter of this year, overall crime figures were “trending downward” with murders on the decline by 45.2 per cent. At the time, he also conceded “there is still a lot of work left to be done” in the crime fight.

Mr Dames also said armed robberies were down by some 31.8 per cent, crimes against the person and property showed a decrease of 14 per cent nationwide and stolen vehicles were down 13 per cent for the period in question.

In addition, he said 102 firearms were removed from the streets, while 3,365 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call police at 919, 911, or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.