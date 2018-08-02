Thomas Wins Gold In High Jump At Cac

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

High jumper Donald Thomas won the Bahamas’ fourth gold medal of the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Thomas was one of four competitors to clear the 2.28m mark and went throughout the competition without a knockdown until his attempts at 2.30m and 2.33m. Jamal Wilson finished fifth with a clearance of 2.24m.

The Bahamas now has a total of seven medals, including four gold, two silvers and a bronze.

In swimming, Joanna Evans won three gold and two silver while Albury Higgs added another bronze. The Bahamas is now 10th in the medal standings.

Alonzo Russell finished sixth in the final of the 400 metres in 46.18 seconds.

Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic won gold in 44.59, Yoandys Prado of Cuba was second in 45.38 and Nery Brenes of Costa Rica was third in 45.61.

Athletics was one of three disciplines contested by Team Bahamas in yesterday’s competition.

The men’s basketball team is now slated for a rematch with Mexico in today’s fifth-place game.

Last night, the Bahamas finally got the better over a familiar foe with a five-point win over the US Virgin Islands.

Mark St Fort led three players in double figures with a team-high 18 points, Kentwan Smith posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Shavanno Cooper scored 15.

Michael Bain Jr finished with nine points, seven assists and three blocked shots while Tavario Miller added six points and six rebounds.

Angel Rivera-Cuencas led USVI with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jamaal Samuel finished with 14 and Amir Nesbitt finished with 13.

The Bahamas led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter and took a 39-32 lead into the half. USVI won the third quarter 19-15 but still trailed 54-51 heading into the fourth. In the first matchup against Mexico, the Bahamas lost 65-83 in their opening game of the tournament.

In women’s tennis, the Bahamas will face Guatemala in today’s bronze-medal match for the Nation’s Cup after yesterday’s loss in the semi-finals.

Simone Pratt was up first and lost in straight sets to Colombia’s Maria Osorio. Kerrie Cartwright lost in three sets to Maria Herazo. Cartwright won the first set 6-2, but lost 6-4 in the second set and 6-2 in the third set.

Colombia will advance to face Mexico in today’s gold-medal match.