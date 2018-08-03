Ministry Investigates Designer's Use Of Modified Bahamian Coat Of Arms

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

THE Ministry of National Security has launched an investigation into the use of modified versions of the Bahamian Coat of Arms and motto by British designer India Hicks, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold told The Tribune on Friday.

The new designs serve as promotional material for an event for Ms Hicks’ eponymous life style brand.

Brand ambassadors for the India Hicks company posted the images to social media. These photos sparked a major online backlash by the Bahamian public, with many decrying the designer for “stealing” the country’s national symbols.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames confirmed to The Tribune that the matter has been brought to the government’s attention and underscored that there are “protocols and procedures” which must be followed before state symbols are used.

Ms Hicks, the grand daughter of Lord Mountbatten of Burma, the last viceroy of India, was born in London. She is the daughter of Lady Pamela Mountbatten and interior designer David Hicks, and second cousin of the Prince of Wales, who is also her godfather. In 1981 she served as a bridesmaid at his wedding to the late Lady Diana Spencer.

Ms Hicks first visited Harbour Island, where her father had built a house on nearby Windemere Island, when she was about three years old. Frequent visitors were Lord Mountbatten, Prince Charles and other members of the Royal family. Ms Hicks still owns the home.

A resident of Harbour Island, Ms Hicks in an interview with The Telegraph published on July 7, said she has lived in the Bahamas for 25 years.

“Living here is a very mixed community, which I love,” she told The Telegraph. “Even though I’ve lived here longer than I’ve lived in England, I don’t feel Bahamian. I feel fundamentally English. Really, I’m a global gipsy.”

Ms Hicks acknowledged the inspiration for the designs in a June 18th Facebook post.

“Every year we try to think up a meaningful theme for our Great Get Together, which is when many of us (India Hicks) Tribesters gather for a weekend of training and support and dancing and drinking,” she wrote.

“Only a bit of drinking mind you. This year, we are borrowing from the Bahamian crest: Forward Upward Onward Together. We particularly like the word Together. Yesterday I painted a version of it.”

One design, printed on a promotional bag for the company event, included many original elements of the Coat of Arms, including an escutcheon supported by a marlin and flamingo.

However, the original ship sailing beneath the sun is replaced by the Roman numerals MMXVIII. The words “Two Thousand Eighteen” are printed below the numerals.

The motto is printed verbatim at the base of the shield. Encircling the coat of arms are the words “Our Great Get Together”, written twice.

A photo of a bag featuring this logo was shared on Instagram by a brand ambassador for the India Hicks company.

In the since-deleted post, the brand ambassador wrote, “Our arrival swag bag…yes, India designed that wonderful logo!”

The other version is more modified, stripping away most elements of the Coat of Arms except the shield. Instead of the sun, “2018” is written in the top half. The ship is replaced but the words “So Happy We Are All Here Together x India”. The national motto, again written verbatim, is instead flipped to the top of the shield. The names of all those involved in the event are written around and inside the shield.

When asked about the matter on Friday, Mr Dames said his Ministry views this as “very serious” and promised to report on the matter after all the information has been gathered.

“Obviously these are things you don’t often hear about everyday but we often get constant requests from persons about using the Coat of Arms and the Bahamas flag and some of them are people asking to use it for very ridiculous means and oftentimes it’s turned down,” Mr Dames said.

While acknowledging that people often want to highlight their connection to the Bahamas in designs, Mr Dames noted, “there are protocols and procedures which persons ought to take note of and adhere to.”

“And those persons who are in breach of the laws and regulations we have a responsibility to make them all account.”

He reminded the public not to “arbitrarily use international symbols”.

“There are clear laws and guidelines and regulations that outlines what the process is and how it ought to be followed before one decides to take an action.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel referred to chapter 32 of the Flags and Coat of Arms Regulation Act, which states permission must be granted by the minister for any goods or articles “to which there has been applied the National Flag or the Coat Of Arms, or any part of the design thereof.”

“Any person who breaches the law is liable to a fine of, in one case… of $250 or jail for three months, or to both jail and a fine. Or, in another case, up to $500 or a longer period in prison,” Mr Bethel said.

The designs sparked controversy on social media on Friday.



In a Facebook post, one user wrote, “I'm going to need the Bahamas Government to sue India Hicks for ripping off and plagiarizing our Coat of Arms for her brand and financial gain. This goes beyond appropriation. This is absolute disrespect and stealing of intellectual property. The Colonizer mentality remains alive and well.”

Referring to Ms Hicks’ Facebook post, another user wrote: “Hicks states clearly that she is altering someone else's work...but she could have spent more energy ensuring her followers were aware it is not solely her design... and of the sensitivity required when using a national symbol for art or personal gain.”

The user also called for the Bahamian public to use more “nuanced critique” of the issue.

The Coat of Arms of the Bahamas was designed by Rev Dr Hervis L Bain, Jr, and was adopted on December 7, 1971.