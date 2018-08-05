Man Critical After Shooting On Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating a shooting incident on Saturday that left a man in critical condition at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

According to police reports, shortly after 9pm, the victim was leaving a business establishment on Logwood Road and, while entering his vehicle, two armed assailants approached him and shot him about the body.

The male victim was transported by EMS personnel to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the matter and are appealing to the public for any information that can assist them to call 350-3107 through 12, 911 or 919, or the nearest police station.