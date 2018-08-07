Injuncted: Judge Orders Govt To Halt All Shanty Town Clearances

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
THE Supreme Court has ordered the government and utility providers to halt any planned service disconnections or evictions in shanty towns pending a judicial review of the Minnis administration’s policy to eradicate those communities.
Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted the interlocutory injunction blocking evictions and service disconnections just days ahead of the government’s August 10 deadline during a telephone conference with human rights attorney Fred Smith, QC, and Attorney General Carl Bethel on Saturday.
Leave for judicial review - filed on behalf of 177 shanty town residents from both New Providence and Abaco, and non-profit group Respect Our Homes Ltd (ROHL) - was granted on Friday.
A date for trial has not yet been determined.
Shanty town residents are seeking to ventilate concerns the government’s “eradication policy” and subsequent evictions are unlawful, unconstitutional, and motivated by ethnic discrimination without clear title to land ownership.
An affidavit filed by ROHL Director Stephanie St Fleur contends the challenges faced by people of Haitian descent since the 1950s have dramatically increased, most notably since November 2014 when new immigration and shanty town policies were introduced.
She notes land was leased in New Providence and Abaco for farming, and lease holders or farmers invited workers onto the land the majority of whom were immigrants from Haiti, who over the years established homes. Many of those workers became citizens, permanent residents, or married Bahamians, according to Ms St Fleur, who stated immigration issues are an integral part of this case.
The affidavit points to an explosion of population growth and the consequent need for more land for urban development.
“(Shanty towns were) originally in predominantly far off rural areas which were far from sight and therefore far from mind,” it read.
“They were known to exist and tolerated. They were farmed. They had animals. However, as population in New Providence grew, urban centres gradually approached unregulated communities, some of which have in the past been completely eradicated in the most brutal ways to make way for land urban developments for Bahamians.”
It is also stated the government’s audit of the Lands and Surveys Department will not be completed and made available to the public until December, and infers the government does not actually know whether the land in question is Crown land or not, or whether it is leased and on what terms.
The affidavit read: “In the limited time available, it has not been possible to adduce evidence that conclusively shows who the legal title holders are to the land, and who has other legal or other interest in the land.
“Those may be matters that are relevant to the grounds of challenge,” it continued, “but for the purposes of this affidavit it is sufficient to note that the applicants do not accept that all the land is Crown land and less so that the Crown has full unencumbered title to the land and an immediate right of possession to it.”
The affidavit read: “It may be that some land is leased and the occupiers are in occupation with the tenant’s permission. It may be that some occupants were trespassers against the Crown who have acquired title by adverse possession. These matters will require investigation. Some of the individual residents claim to have leases; others have not fully instructed Callenders and so will require further time and investigation. The point of the present purposes is that there is no apparent right of the Crown to seek immediate possession of any of the land.”
Ms St Fleur underscored the stark contrast between the mission of the government’s Shanty Town Action Task Force, and the white paper published by the government on regeneration of Over-the-Hill areas, a district she posits shares a number of the same features as shanty towns. It was further noted the alternative housing recommended for evicted shanty town residents were “by and large in Over-the-Hill areas”.
The affidavit added: “Plainly the government would never go on record stating that it had one policy for Haitian communities and one for Bahamian communities but in the circumstances described above the applicant’s case is that the inference arises that there is such a discriminatory policy and that it underlay the decisions.”
Comments
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
The article says ... "It may be that some occupants were trespassers against the Crown who have acquired title by adverse possession."
This is very very cool. I like this a lot. Can this newspaper, or someone, print out the procedures for this? Like how long you have to occupy a property, etc.
The issue regarding Haitian lands is a dead issue, and clearly nothing can be done about it. The shanty towns will remain just as they are. The article shows how Mr. Smith put a stop to it with merely a phone call. So we need not even ever discuss that again.
The real issue now, is how can Bahamians also benefit from these procedures. Up until a few weeks ago, I had never heard about "adverse possession." This is not (to my knowledge) taught in our high schools here - but clearly is a required subject to graduate in Haiti.
Let's educate Bahamians how to do this also - so that we can finally get ahold of our land held by the Crown since 1973.
CROWN LAND FOR BAHAMIANS TOO - what a concept.
DDK 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
The qualification is: "creole must be first language". This ruling is a load of pure, unadulterated bull. Hope Government m.p.'s and lawyers are worth their salaries.
DDK 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
What say you, A.G. Carl Bethel?
geostorm 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Attorney General Carl Bethel, you had better get this issue resolved forthwith. There is no way these people should be given rights in our Bahamaland. They are squatters and contribute to the deteriorating conditions in this country. Get them off the land. The government has the right to move them in the national interest. Stop playing games with those Haitians. Follow the Dominican Republic's lead!
TalRussell 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, I had much earlier previously blogged drawing attention to the strong possibility that some occupants would present claims being Shanytown "Land Trespassers against the Crown" who at last minute would plea that they have acquired title by "Adverse Possession." Regardless, Minnis and Dion must be relieved learn Justice Cheryl's ruling halt Shantytown evictions has lifted foot off set deadline.
DDK 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
All just too predictable. Somebody jumped into somebody's pocket. Government better not roll over on this one.
bogart 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
......can anyone stop the immediate removal of structures illegally built and violating Building Codes posing an immediate danger to human life?..????.......just looking at the photo .....there is little passage clearance between buildings which have a number of doors exiting to passage......looking at the rafters ..2x2...????above window to the left these are less than required size to support roof from collasping..?...plywood or durock...??? used for walls.....needs to be examined.....wooden buildings on left seems to be on blocks ???.....can they withstand strong winds..??? Or get blown onto other structures..next to it.?? In the event of fire on the wooden buildongs...will fires spread to next building nearby....???...do the wooden structures have second door...rear....??...is there water supply...??....electrical...??...what is happening with the rotted wood in the picture... .JUST LOOKING AT THE PHOTO THE BUILDING CONTROL ...SAFETY REGULATIONS EXPERTS....SHOULD BE THE ONES TO MAKE THE CALL ON IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OR TO REMAIN AS IS...OF THESE ILLEGALLY BUILT STRUCTURES AS THEY POSE IMMEDIATE DANGER TO OCCUPANTS, CHILDREN HANDICAPPED PERSONS IN THEM AND SURROUNDING AREAS .....FLYING DEBRIS....EMBERS FROM FIRE.........ever see fire spread on wood.....an odder flamables...??.......WASTE RUNOFF.....if dis da outside Id be reluctant to see the supporting structure insides......THE AUTHORITIES DA HUMAN RIGHTS?.DA CHURCH...THE HAITIAN DELEGATION...NEEDS TO IMMEDIATELY FINDS HOUSING FOR DESE OCCUPANTS.....cause jus lookin at da picture .....
TalRussell 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, considering the party of convenience for the well to do are well known consist of "land snatchers" having over generations laid claims being "Land Trespassers against not only the the Crown but private individuals" who would plea before the colonial court judges that they too had have acquired title by "Adverse Possession... ever heard H.G. Christie who was well known moving land stakes to increase land square footage by some extra foots of which he was about take possession of..... want some more still around Bay Street Boys family names? What we really need is a Land Commission to go after many lands outright stolen or fraudulently conveyed some today's old and new politically wealthy... they is white and black, This is a fact.
screwedbahamian 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
The longer the government remain wishy-washy in their decisions and delay the needed action on this problem the larger and vexing this situation is going to become. Simular problems like this went away when the citizens of the Dominican Republic took matters into their own hands. If these SHANTYTOWNS are illegal and break Bahamian laws, [demolished them and be done with it already. Let the legal immigrants find their own alternative housing. In any law abiding country, those that break the laws are incarcerated,
CaptainCoon 39 minutes ago
Get this injunction sorted and bulldoze those dumps. I had to buy my own land, nothing in this life is free.
Sickened 19 minutes ago
I feel like a real ass! All the time I wasted saving up to buy land when I could've just picked an unoccupied plot of government land and built a house with no plans or approvals and no electricity bills or property tax. I could've had over $100k sitting in my account right now.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 minutes ago
All of you posting here fail to understand that the Minnis-led FNM government is very much pro Haitian. It was a shanty town show put on by Minnis to distract your attention and anger away from the recent 60% draconian increase in VAT. And it succeeded.
