Attorney Seeks To Leave Drug Suspect's Case

THE attorney for Dwight Major yesterday submitted a recusal application in his ongoing $280,000 drug case, seeking to have Magistrate Samuel McKinney recuse himself and transfer the matter to another judge.

Ian Cargill, Major's attorney, in his application yesterday indicated to the court that Major's son, Ravon Major, is currently engaged to a relative of an official in the court.

Furthering his submission, Mr Cargill told the court he was made aware of the relationship earlier in the day and, following consultation with his client, determined it would be best to have the case transferred away from Magistrate McKinney's court to another magistrate.

Major's son sat next to his wife, Keva Major, throughout proceedings yesterday.

The case is adjourned to Monday, August 13, for consideration of the recusal application.

This comes after the matter was adjourned from Tuesday to yesterday following an apparent mix-up in the appearance date for Major and his co-accused, Romell Virgil Rolle.

Major, 50, who is on trial for one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply stemming from the April 4 incident, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney as Mr Cargill argued the matter was initially adjourned from July 12 to August 8.

According to both the records of the court and the prosecution, Major was due back in court on August 7, as testimony in the case was expected to get underway.

According to initial reports from police, shortly before 4am on Wednesday, April 4, Drug Enforcement Unit officers assisted by Mobile Division officers, while at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road, stopped and searched a Nissan March with two male occupants and discovered 283 pounds of marijuana.

The two men were taken into custody.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.