Lions Club Helping Senior Citizens Home

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Freeport Lions Club has donated a number of items to the Raybertha Senior Citizens Home in Freeport.

President Gwen Symonette-Pinder said the Lion's Club is committed to assisting people in the Grand Bahama community, especially organisations that cater to the most vulnerable in society.

"Our organisation was the recipient of some donated items from Be the Light Inc and we decided to present these canned goods and toiletries to Ms Albertha Hudson to assist the home and its residents here," she said.

"We want them to know that we care and that we are always willing to assist and give back to the community. I hope this presentation will go a long way to assist the residents here," said Ms Symonette-Pinder.

She urged other organisations to support and give back to their community.

"We are encouraging other civic organisations also to give back and help those in need," she said.

Albertha Hudson, the administrator of the Raybertha Home, thanked the Lion's Club for the donation. "We are very grateful for the donation," she said noting that contributions have not been steady this year.

"Donations to the home have not been steady, but every now and then whenever we receive something we truly appreciate it," she said.

The home has been in operation since 2005 and caters to some 12 elderly men. But Ms Hudson said organisers also have another unit that caters to women at another location.