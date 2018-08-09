North Andros Plant Hit By Blaze

PORTIONS of North Andros were without electricity for some time yesterday after a fire at Bahamas Power and Light's plant on the island.

In a press release, BPL said the company was working to restore power after a fire started around 3.45am yesterday at one of its rental generator units at its North Andros power plant.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

"BPL employees immediately shut down all fuel lines supplying the generator, preventing the fire from spreading beyond the unit," the company said. "The fire was contained at approximately 6am, however the unit was completely destroyed. Although the damage caused by the fire was significant, BPL officials are thankful that there were no reported injuries to employees or to the public."

BPL said as a result of the fire, consumers in North Andros could experience intermittent outages as the company continues its investigations and seeks to return its system to at state of normalcy.