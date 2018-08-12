Five Inmates Still On The Run After 13 Escape From Simpson Penn School

Police are still searching for five inmates from the Simpson Penn School after 13 managed to escape on Saturday night.
According to reports, shortly before 10pm, a supervisor on duty was alerted by noise coming from one of the cottages. Upon making checks, he discovered an opening in the roof and a number of inmates missing.
Officers responded to the Fox Hill area, where they captured eight of the inmates and returned them to the school.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
rawbahamian 16 hours, 44 minutes ago
After being caught, these inmates should be slam dunked in jail so they get a taste of what real incarceration is all about !
EasternGate 15 hours, 19 minutes ago
Want to play man.....put them with man at Fox Hill
John 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
It is the nature of any caged animal to try escape. And putting young troublesome children with harden criminals will prove to be more detrimental. Grab a stash of tamarind switches and wale dey ass until they can’t sit down. And every time they see tamarind tree they go make sure the doors lock.
rawbahamian 12 hours, 54 minutes ago
John, as ultrustic as your suggestion sounds, that will not work with criminals in training. They need to be sent to do hard labour tasks like cleaning grafitti off of buildings with a tooth brush, sweeping the beaches with a hair brush, emptying swimming pools with a teaspoon, painting schools with a makeup brush, washing ALL government vehicles with a dishwashing sponge, cleaning all garbage off the streets, weeding all public parks with a butter knife, trimming all tree limbs from around power lines, then maybe just maybe they will understand discipline, responsibility and positivity to make them better human beings !
bogart 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Dese inmates has demonstrated the following:- 1.Extreme High intelligence.... 2. Creativity.... 3.Teamwork.... 4.Highly Disciplined... 5.Innovatoon in using scarce resources to get the job done.... 6.Determination amd drive..... 7.High level of Time Management skills..... 8. Coordinated a number of differing tasks efficiently.. 9. Technical skills to analyze different structural areas ...guard shifts..determine the best area to efficiently and effectly use ..... 10. Long range planning that after escaping where they will go....so far 5 members are still at large and future capture will conform long range planning skills....so far... They have shown how a highly disciplined unit of 13 prsons can work as a team to accomplish a task without anyone who would have been exceptionally rewarddd for giving hints, clues signals to reveal the plan and effectively carrying it out High level of intelligence to plan among near impossible chance of finding possible structural defect to use as escape route.....obtaining and utilizing suitableb tools in controlled environment where tools for escape should not ne easily avvailable.......timing was excelllent in highly controlled prison like monitoring cpnditoons with trained guards skilled at monitoring.....13 members escaping and still 5 at large where every member past the member exponentially increases the odds...... In practical reality.....dese inmates are above the d grade intelligence of dere public keepers, guards, administtators, govt administration personel...... paid by taxpayers money to do dere job of running this national detention facility...!!!!
UserOne 10 hours, 1 minute ago
Indeed. Their skills need to be put to good use!
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
I'm sorry but I just have to lol..
"Goats and Sheep Destined for Slaughter Escape New Jersey Auction, Make a Run for It" -inside edition.com
bogart 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Movie rights.....mass escape....planning....this is an obvious movie....boys locked away....cannot deal with conditions....could have person story of...one or a number of boys ....have dere own story.....needing to ecape....need to .....see...visit.... This is a money money maker ....employ Bahamians...hundreds....further expand local film industry....
