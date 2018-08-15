EDITOR, The Tribune.

No matter how much love we give away there’s more than enough left.

Have we ever paid attention to two groups of people who God looks out for more than he does for others? One would never think he’d have special categories for certain people, but he does, they are orphans and widows.

They are not on the bandwagon anyone wants to join. There’s no line to get on it, that is why God keeps an eye on these two. He promises to be their Daddy and Husband. Not only does he protect them but He’s moved with so much compassion that it runs over into the lives of the majority of us. So much we can’t resist the urge to go the extra mile in helping the child without a father and especially the at risk elderly lady without a husband, who is neglected by her children.

Like the senior whose children found out of her passing after concerned persons inquired at the hospital only to find out she had been in the morgue for awhile. They look just like you and me but once we learn of their condition we can’t help but reach out to them, touched by God for us to become involved in their lives.

Small acts of love confirms our heavenly Father’s goodness, and the proof that He cares and works through us, his people. This is what Jesus’s brother James tells us about being kind. He admonishes us to look after widows and orphans in their distress. It’s a loving embrace received by the boy who is no longer hugged by an absent daddy, or running errands and doing chores around the yard for Mama.

Just like God. No matter how much love we give away, He guarantees us we will never run out. As school prepares to reopen let us remember to thank God for being our Father and keeping us from being orphans and widows. Let us reach out to the ones that fall in these categories by helping with back-to-school products, shoes and clothes. Scores of parents are actually depending on the annual back-to-school give-aways by ILCARE and FOX FOUNDATION and other concerned corporate citizens.

And now that there is no Vat on bread basket items a little groceries would go a long way in making their lives less unpleasant. We know that in many cases a lot of us are unable to provide either of the above, but the one thing we can give and should not withhold is a kind word filled with love and compassion. Let us always be reminded that it’s only by the grace of Our Heavenly Father that our parents and husband is alive and has not abandoned us.

I pause to say a special prayer for the young couple with the handicapped child in the shopping cart that was collecting bottles as they walked on East Street South near the beach a few weeks ago. The mother, who is also severely impeded by a limp caused by a birth defect, joined her partner in telling me of their predicament of how he had been recently released from prison, could not find a job and this is their only means of support. He would rather do this than steal. He is definitely not going back to jail.

I appeal to all who pass them to be as kind as you possibly can. As we manoeuvre through the spindle of life do not let an opportunity to make a difference slip through your grasp. This is your moment. Embrace it, bearing in mind it could’ve been me.

In the words of Kahlil Gibran from his book of prose the Prophet said:

Be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be, and whatever your labours and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul. With all its sham, drudgery, pain and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.

ANTHONY PRATT

Victoria Boulevard,

East Street South,

Nassau, Bahamas.