Why No Loans?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I saw in one of the dailies about two weeks ago a statement regarding Bahamians doing more to pay their bills.

The article mentioned the Education Loan Authority and the fact that many Bahamians have not repaid tens of million of dollars.

However, I recall the former chairman saying some months ago, in the House of Assembly that in spite of the poor payment record of so many people, it was anticipated that very soon, the loan programme would recommence for the first time for many years. A lot of people were looking forward to it.

Now it appears that there will be no loans or restarting of the loan programme this school year. Hence, college bound students will not have the opportunity to obtain these funds and make application for tertiary education more widely available to them.

It is a major disappointment that the chairman made no mention in her budget speech, about reinstating the programme or why it would not happen this year. That is unacceptable, we as a people, can and should do better.

CONCERNED PARENT

Nassau,

August 9, 2018.