Three Face Court On Murder Charges

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were arraigned yesterday in Magistrate's Court accused of two separate murders.

In the first matter, Jameine Bethel, 22, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subsola Swain faced with one count of murder concerning a Saturday, August 4, incident.

It is alleged on that date, Bethel murdered Javon McDonald at Abner Street, Fox Hill.

According to reports, police were called to the location after gunshots were heard coming from a residence just before 5am.

Responding officers discovered an adult male lying on the floor of his home with apparent gunshot injuries to his body.

Paramedics visited the scene but were unable to revive the victim and he was pronounced dead.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to October 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bethel was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

In the second matter, Kelvin Deveaux, 22, and Delano Fawkes, 22, were also arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Swain, charged in connection with the July 28 murder of Ernest Davis.

Police earlier this week arraigned Omar Thompson, 23, in connection with this matter.

It is alleged that on the date in question, the trio, being concerned together, murdered Davis.

They were not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to October 10 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

They can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.