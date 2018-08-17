Palm Cay picks Amedu

Palm Cay has announced the expansion of its sales team with the appointment of 34-year-old Bahamian-born Ahmahl Amedu.

Amedu, is a successful restaurant manager with a track record of identifying opportunities and bolstering sales at a trio of restaurants popular with tourists and locals alike.

The new hire comes as developers prepare to break ground on the new $100m, One Marina residential project featuring 84 luxury condos ranging in price from $800,000 to $1.9m.

Amedu is the son of Jeannie Gibson, global communications manager in the Fort Lauderdale office of the Ministry of Tourism. His father is Nigerian. Amedu was born in The Bahamas, but grew up in "feeder" cities and states in the US responsible for driving tourism growth.

Having lived in Chicago, Texas, Atlanta, California and Tennessee, Amedu is uniquely positioned to turn high-end travellers, particularly from those destinations, into second homeowners at the resort-style development that employs some 100 Bahamians during its peak season.

"They have a great product here. Selling isn't super tough. If I put in the work, make my calls, follow-up with emails and I'm consistent I'll always have clients interested," said Amedu, who fell into sales quite by chance. A certified personal trainer, he has a bachelor's degree in exercise health science from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee.

"Even when there aren't opportunities, I create my own."

It's that approach which impressed Myles Newell, director of sales & marketing at Palm Cay, who first spotted Amedu greeting guests and managing traffic flow and customer experience at a large eatery where he was manager.

"Ahmahl had that positive energy that we want to develop as we grow the entire team at Palm Cay. He is an ideal addition along with others who have recently joined Palm Cay, including Rob Batchelor, our new general manager," said Newell.

The new post is another step in an active career that has taken a number of unexpected turns. After graduating from Pacific Hills Preparatory high school in West Hollywood California, Amedu fielded interest from several universities for their basketball, track or football teams. Although he'd never played the latter, the standout basketball player's speed on the court prompted college coaches to extend scholarship opportunities. Multi-talented and fit, Amedu also excelled in track and field events including high jump, 100 and 200 metres.

On a full basketball scholarship throughout college, in his junior year Amedu received an offer to play with a EuroLeague professional basketball team. It would mean dropping out of college with only a year left to graduate. His father, Ahmed Amedu, was against the move.

Eventually swayed by his dad's arguments, Amedu declined the offer.

Days later he broke his elbow during a Los Angeles basketball summer league, an off-season competition.

"That was in 2005. I tore all the ligaments in my elbow. I was told I was going to lose most of the range of motion in my right hand and would probably never be able to play basketball again," he recalled.

"I found a physical therapist who got me back to the point where I could shoot and dunk a basketball again. That's what made me decide to return to The Bahamas and become a physical therapist."

In 2009, Amedu was accepted into The University of The Bahamas (then College of The Bahamas) School of Nursing.