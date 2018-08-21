Bannister Interfered ‘To Block Payment Of Osborne’S Personal Bills’

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister has admitted to political interference in the functions of the Bahamas Power and Light board - however, he claims it was only to block alleged directives to pay the personal bills of its former Chairwoman Darnell Osborne.
Mr Bannister told media outside Cabinet on Tuesday morning he was very disappointed when he read the allegations leveled by Mrs Osborne, and found public commentary surrounding the shock dissolution of the board last week “very nasty and very dangerous.”
He was referring to a press statement penned by Mrs Osborne as well as former BPL board members Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean, which rejected Mr Bannister’s narrative on the circumstances that led to the board’s dismissal.
In their joint statement, the former BPL board members defended their tenure and said Mrs Osborne in particular was “continually disrespected and undermined”.
The former board members said outside forces undermined its functionality and emboldened “certain factions” to “run amok”.
Mr Bannister said on Tuesday he has directed BPL’s CEO Whitney Heastie to release all personal bills submitted by Mrs Osborne - some of which he said have already been paid by BPL.
Bills detailed by Mr Bannister outside Cabinet include: the alleged installation of a security system at Mrs Osborne’s home and “hundreds of dollars” in makeup services.
“I was very, very disappointed when I read it,” Mr Bannister said.
“I’m only going to say some things this morning because of what I see as follow-ups I think that are very nasty and very dangerous and I think the public has a right to know the full truth.”
Mr Bannister continued: “The chief allegation has been one of political interference. I will admit to political interference in three respects. I admit to political interference because it is my duty to ensure that what happens in BPL, and what happened in BPL under the former administration, does not happen again.
“And so when issues that came up to me were important for me to deal with and advise the board that they could not continue in that direction.”
Mrs Osborne was not immediately available for comment.
Read the full story in Wednesday’s Tribune.
Comments
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Well folks. Seems like the cat is coming out of the bag. I already predicted what went down at BEC in previous posts. Now just sit back and watch the show.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Very nasty and dangerous, look who is talking the man who wrote the book on nasty and dangerous. and while he is at it do not forget the young woman who lost her life because of the lack of signage.
Sickened 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
I almost forgot that Bannister was driving her car when it crashed and BPL, using their secret technology, teleported him out of the car just before impact, and then teleported the young woman from the passenger seat into the drivers' seat. Can't trust the FNM dem; using their powers for personal gain!
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Darnell,
We The Bahamian people - we are begging you to put a dagger in desmond bannister's proverbial casket and release what you have on the political interference with Millions up and walking out of BEC after the election!
Expose Desmond's cover up for Former FNM Candidate Elma Campbell and Son Che Campbell Chase (who was charged in the matter)
Let the public know that this is only 1 INCIDENT YOU WERE UNDERMINED.
Let em know, you don't have to cover for desmond anymore and certainly not the FNM !! As you can see they aint covering for you!
BPL theft haul soars to $7m
Three wanted in connection with BPL fraud investigations
HonestTruth 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
@BahamasforBahamians, go away you PLP troll. You are more concerned about the Chairwoman shaming Bannister than the subject allegation itself.
You corrupt PLPs never put country first, only concerned about power and the perks it brings.
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Go away you FNM hack - you're more concerned with party politics and preserving the name of this FNM mp than transparency at BPL or the use of an innocent Bahamian lady as a scape goat for the ministers interference!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Makeup and a security system? $400? Seriously? That's the best evidence that can be pulled "off the top"?
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Yet Desmond allowed $7m of taxpayers money to walk out of BPL without a word or explanation to the public but wants to refer to make up bills and security system for a lady HE appointed.
The minister is in over his head... The entire administration is.
BPL theft haul soars to $7m
DDK 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
IF the Minister's claims are accurate, this would be a prime example of why Bahamas Government Corporations and Ministries are such an abject failure. MOST officials, starting at the very top, AND their subordinates simply cannot help themselves.
Bahamianbychoice 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Makeup!!!!! That is the best you can do..
I would like to know how much the trip to China cost Mr. Bannister? The recent trip you and your two friends..Rollins and Heastie went on. You know.. the one that was unauthorized by the board and according to social media..Mrs. Osborne refused payment for this first class trip as it was not sanctioned by the Board. Heastie and Rollins would not provide a report as to why they accompanied you to China so I hear! Then Rollins went behind her back and used BPL to pay for the costs.. remember he could do that since you made him Executive Chair!!. Is this true????
Heastie should be instructed to release those costs but instead we are releasing the costs for Mrs. Osborne's makeup.....sigh....
DDK 42 minutes ago
This garbage will go on and on the expense of The People as long as there is lack of transparency and accountability and as long as The People continue to allow it.............
One 25 minutes ago
If she would risk her job and reputation over make up and a personal security system how else would she abuse public money?
ohdrap4 22 minutes ago
two wrongs do not make a right.
that is the thing, they may even fire her for discovering she took ONE pencil or pen home.
