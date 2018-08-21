Bannister Interfered ‘To Block Payment Of Osborne’S Personal Bills’

By AVA TURNQUEST

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister has admitted to political interference in the functions of the Bahamas Power and Light board - however, he claims it was only to block alleged directives to pay the personal bills of its former Chairwoman Darnell Osborne.

Mr Bannister told media outside Cabinet on Tuesday morning he was very disappointed when he read the allegations leveled by Mrs Osborne, and found public commentary surrounding the shock dissolution of the board last week “very nasty and very dangerous.”

He was referring to a press statement penned by Mrs Osborne as well as former BPL board members Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean, which rejected Mr Bannister’s narrative on the circumstances that led to the board’s dismissal.

In their joint statement, the former BPL board members defended their tenure and said Mrs Osborne in particular was “continually disrespected and undermined”.

The former board members said outside forces undermined its functionality and emboldened “certain factions” to “run amok”.

Mr Bannister said on Tuesday he has directed BPL’s CEO Whitney Heastie to release all personal bills submitted by Mrs Osborne - some of which he said have already been paid by BPL.

Bills detailed by Mr Bannister outside Cabinet include: the alleged installation of a security system at Mrs Osborne’s home and “hundreds of dollars” in makeup services.

“I was very, very disappointed when I read it,” Mr Bannister said.

“I’m only going to say some things this morning because of what I see as follow-ups I think that are very nasty and very dangerous and I think the public has a right to know the full truth.”

Mr Bannister continued: “The chief allegation has been one of political interference. I will admit to political interference in three respects. I admit to political interference because it is my duty to ensure that what happens in BPL, and what happened in BPL under the former administration, does not happen again.

“And so when issues that came up to me were important for me to deal with and advise the board that they could not continue in that direction.”

Mrs Osborne was not immediately available for comment.

