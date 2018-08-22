1,000 Scholarships Available At Btvi

THE government, through the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, is offering 1,000 scholarships to students enrolled in full-time programmes inclusive of preparatory, certificate, diploma and associate degrees.

Named The Bahamas Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) Scholarship, it is geared towards providing students mainly between the ages of 18-25 with the requisite technical and vocational skills to start businesses and/or secure employment.

Persons wishing to be considered for BYOB Scholarship must meet the following guidelines.

New student criteria: must gain acceptance into BTVI; must be a Bahamian citizen; and be enrolled as a full-time student (ie taking four courses or 12 credits).

Returning student criteria: must have and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or above; must be a Bahamian citizen; must be enrolled as a full-time student (i.e. taking 4 courses or 12 credits); and must settle all outstanding/past due balances.

BTVI said 80 percent to 85 percent of the scholarships will be awarded to students ages 18-25 years old who meet the criteria. Special consideration will be given to Family Island students where full-time programmes are not available on the given island. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to persons over the age of 25 years old on a case-by-case basis.

Students who are registered for four courses or 12 credits and meet the criteria for the scholarship will automatically be included in the pool for consideration, based on the date of their registration. Scholarship applicants will be processed on a first come, first served basis. Once the quota of 1,000 scholarships has been met, all other candidates should reapply for the next academic year (ie 2019/2020).

A further announcement regarding collection of scholarship letters will be made later this week, BTVI said.