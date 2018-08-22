Dog Days Race Raises $22,000

THE fourth annual Dog Days Marathon held in late March raised thousands of dollars for the Grand Bahama Humane Society and the Grand Bahama Children's Home.

The animal shelter received $17,000 while the children's home received $5,000.

This year's event was organised by good friends Nikki Waugh and Siobhan Antoni-Bates and featured several races including a one mile, 5k, 10k and a half-marathon.

"Every year, our event grows and this year we actually doubled our participation levels," said Siobhan Antoni-Bates, co-director of the Dog Days Marathon.

"We hope to one day make the event a destination running event for Grand Bahama. We put this event on 100 percent on our own and we are so grateful for the continued support of our corporate partners as well."

This year's races attracted over 600 runners, the largest group to date.

Tip Burrows, GBHS director, said the shelter was shocked by the large donation.

"When Nikki and Siobhan started this we were expecting them to help us buy some extra food each year and maybe some needed beds - now they are helping us with much needed medicines for the animals and the spay and neuter programme. We cannot thank them, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and all sponsors enough."

The Grand Bahama Port Authority was the title sponsor of the event.

To learn more about the Dogs Day Marathon, visit the group on Instagram, Facebook, or visit their website.