Five Years In Jail For Ringleader In Housebreaking And Theft Group

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old man was convicted and sentenced yesterday to five years in prison in connection with a five-month long housebreaking and theft ring which netted an estimated $13,916 in stolen property.

Tiffalo Johnson, of Native Yard, East Street North, the alleged ring-leader in the plot, sat through two witness testimonies before reversing his not guilty pleas before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

Moments into testimony by the case's investigating officers, Johnson requested an opportunity to have his initial pleas of not guilty reconsidered and officially accept guilty pleas for all counts.

It was alleged that between February 7 and June 26, Johnson, while concerned with others, broke into at least four homes, stealing thousands of dollars in household appliances and causing property damage to at least one.

In the first incident, it was alleged that between February 7 and February 10, Johnson while concerned with others broke into a home in Garden Hills #2, where he stole a refrigerator valued at $1,099, one General Electric 30-inch range valued at $499.99, a microwave valued at $149 and a clothes dryer valued at $499.

He was sentenced to five years on the charge of housebreaking and two years on the charge of stealing.

In the second incident, it was alleged that between April 29 and May 3, Johnson while concerned with others, stole one white Whirlpool duet washer valued at $1,446, one white Whirlpool duet dryer valued at $1,318, a stove valued at $989, a cordless drill worth $405.71, three toilets valued $1,081.02, among other items from a Malcolm Road West property.

Additionally, it was alleged that during the same period at the same location, Johnson damaged one mahogany door valued at $1,073.93 and one deadlock valued at $34.35.

He was sentenced to two years on the charge of stealing and one year on the charge of damage.

In the third incident, it was alleged that Johnson, while being concerned with others between Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8, broke into an Elegance Estates home with intent to steal. While inside, court dockets alleged that Johnson and others stole a garbage disposal valued at $98.88, a gas stove valued at $379.88, an electric washer/dryer combination valued at $589.76, among other items.

He was sentenced to five years on the charge of housebreaking and two years on the charge of stealing.

In the fourth incident, it was alleged that between June 10 and 11, Johnson broke into a South Beach home, stealing two toilet bowls and two face bowls valued at $866.56 and two doors valued at $990.54.

He was sentenced to five years on the charge of housebreaking and two years on the charge of stealing.

In the last incident, it was alleged that Johnson, while concerned with others, on Tuesday, June 26 between 3am and 5pm broke into a Sir Lynden Pindling estates home where he stole 30 cases of white tiles valued at $786.90.

He was sentenced to five years on the charge of housebreaking and two years on the charge of stealing.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Johnson was not represented by an attorney.

The case was prosecuted by Police Sergeant 3272 Tamika Gibson.