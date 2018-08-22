Mitchell: All Plps Have Made Disclosures

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

AFTER it was announced on Tuesday that two senators have failed to make their annual disclosure of assets and liabilities in accordance with the Public Disclosure Act, the Progressive Liberal Party confirmed all of its senators and members of Parliament are in compliance with the law.

In a statement released yesterday, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said: "All PLP senators and members of Parliament have disclosed their income, assets and liabilities in accordance the provisions of the relevant law."

On Tuesday, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold revealed that Prime Minster Hubert Minnis had instructed the chairman of the Public Disclosure Commission to give the Office of the Attorney General information on the officials who have not complied.

PDC Chairman Myles Laroda said Tuesday two senators have not yet filed their annual disclosures.

"There are two outstanding as of 10.15am today (Tuesday)," he said.

Asked how many people missed the March 31 deadline, he said: "There were a few people who had missed the March 31 deadline. The communication I shared with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition (Tuesday) morning was that there were two outstanding (senators) who had not submitted their declaration of which he instructed me with regards to dealing with those two."

When asked if he will give Attorney General Carl Bethel information about those who missed the March 31 deadline but have since filed their disclosures, Mr Laroda said he did not yet know.

PLP Leader Philip "Brave" Davis previously said the PDC should provide information to the Attorney General's Office about all officials who missed the deadline for disclosures, not just those with outstanding disclosures as of Tuesday.