Police Hunt For Robbers After Two Raids

POLICE in New Providence are investigating two armed robberies which occurred on Monday.

Shortly after 9am, a man was in the parking lot of a local bank on Prince Charles Drive when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of a bag containing cash.

The thief escaped in a silver Honda.

About an hour later, two men were answering a request for a service call at Nicholls Court in Yellow Elder Gardens when they were approached by a gunman who robbed them of cash and other items before running away.

Investigations are ongoing.