$1,000 For Students With Drive

FOR the second consecutive year, the Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas has invested in the training of future mechanics with a $1,000 scholarship donation to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

In memory of Charles Johnson - a skilled mechanic who was passionate about young people learning the trade - this scholarship will aid in helping students studying auto mechanics at BTVI.

Team BTVI will be out in full force at the club's auto show and steak out on August 25 at Arawak Cay.

Last year, part proceeds from the show went towards scholarships for students to obtain a diploma in auto mechanics.