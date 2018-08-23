0

Chamber Elects New Directors

As of Thursday, August 23, 2018

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) has elected three new members to its board of directors with effect from July 12.

The newcomer trio for 2018-2019 are:

• Keith Beneby, Scotiabank (Bahamas) - director

• Sandy Morley, BAF Group - director and member of finance (audit and budget) committee

• Krystynia Lee d'Arville, Furniture Plus - director, member of the executive committee, and chairperson of communications, fundraising, membership services and events (CFME) committee

