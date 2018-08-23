Chevening Scholarships Awarded

THE British high commissioner to The Bahamas has announced that two Bahamians have been awarded Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK.

The 2018-19 Chevening Scholars are D'Andra Johnson and Therell Smith.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds, a press release noted. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master's degree at any UK university whilst gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

British High Commissioner Asif Ahmad said, "I am pleased to announce an increase in the number of Chevening Scholars from The Bahamas this year. This shows the UK's commitment to the relationship between our countries.

"As we look to re-opening our High Commission in The Bahamas we will continue to seek ways of strengthening our partnership through trade and education. The UK is a world leader in education and home to some of the world's best universities and I hope more Bahamian students will look to the UK as a destination for learning.

"Over the last 35 years, over a hundred Bahamians have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders across a range of sectors. Becoming a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I've personally seen how this opportunity is able to transform lives."

Ms Johnson is currently an attorney working with Lennox Paton as an associate at the firm in the Litigation Department. She will study for a LLM in comparative and international dispute resolution at Queen Mary University of London.



Ms Smith is a registered nurse and now manager in the Quality and Patient Safety Department of the Public Hospitals Authority. She will pursue a master of science in health care management at Swansea University, Wales. She intends to apply all the knowledge gained to enhance the quality of care offered to the Bahamian people.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK for the next batch are open until November 6, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.