Struggling Straw Vendors Back Purchase

MANY struggling straw vendors at Port Lucaya Marketplace support the government's decision to purchase the Grand Lucayan resort and believe it would boost sales for them and others small businesses.

While in Grand Bahama yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis stopped and talked with many vendors after he and his Cabinet toured the three-hotel resort property.

Sylvia Larrimore Major was one of those vendors who fully supports the purchase and says those who criticise the move are not "wearing our shoes".

"I thank God for (giving them) the vision to purchase the hotel," she said. "I am not worried about the critics. The ones who criticise and saying not to buy the hotel, they are not wearing our shoes in Grand Bahama. And even some of the ones in GB too might be complaining saying we should not buy the hotel."

Ms Major, who has been a straw vendor for 18 years at Port Lucaya, believes reopening the hotel would create a big boost for Port Lucaya Marketplace.

Although cruise ship passengers visit the marketplace, the merchants and vendors there rely on traffic from guests at the hotel.

According to Ms Major, when the hotel was open prior to October 2016, she operated two shifts at her booth because of the increase in business.

Now, she says she barely makes $50 in a day.

"By the hotel being open, we will not have to depend on the ships. The visitors from the ships do not spend money like how the people who come to the hotels - they are the big spenders."

When asked by a reporter how much money she made yesterday, Ms Major replied: "You sure you want me to tell you? Yesterday I made $30. Today we have three boats in, and I have not hit $50 yet."

Still she said something was better than nothing.

"When the hotel was open, I had two shifts - a morning shift and an evening shift. Because the hotel closed, I only have one shift. I can't afford to have two shifts. So that (hotel) will be greatly appreciated."

Another vendor, Antoinette Smith, said that things have been rough since the property closed after hurricane damage in October 2016.

"I am all hats off to the government for purchasing the hotel for us small business owners. It was hard. This is my government, and I support it. I am all for it. I can't wait for the renovation to be completed and we start seeing the benefits. So I am happy," she said.

During his tour of the market, many visitors were excited to see to the prime minister. Dr Minnis was very accommodating, stopping to talk and take photographs with them.

Despite the heat, he kept on walking through the marketplace also meeting with some of the merchants there.

A vendor identified as Carolyn said to see the prime minister take time to talk with them was an honour. "I feel great, honoured and blessed to know we have someone who cares," she said.

"I think buying the hotel would be very good for business. We have been waiting on this now. I look around and three boats are in today and no tourists. They are all taken to Taino Beach."

"I feel fantastic," said Jewel Russell, another vendor. "I feel happy about what they are doing. It is a start because the closure has affected the business out here."

Phillipa Burrows, a straw vendor, indicated that this is the worst business has been in her 20 years at Port Lucaya.

She noted many people are unemployed and have to take care of their families.

About 1,000 jobs were lost when the 2,500-room Grand Lucayan property closed two years ago due to significant damage to the property following Hurricane Matthew. Lighthouse Pointe, the smaller of the three hotels at the property, is open but does not provide sufficient visitor traffic.

"People will be able to get some jobs (now)," said the mother of four who has lost two sons.

Ms Burrows noted that this time of the year is very slow with the reopening of schools.

"Students are going back to school all over the world, but once the hotel is opened we will have (more) people flowing in - we will make it," she said.

Ms Burrows said the government should also look into getting things at the International Bazaar back on stream.

She added: "Furthermore, they need to check on the Bazaar too because people go out to the Bazaar too, and the Bazaar is hurting. So at the same point, they are checking on other hotels, check on the Bazaar too and try to get that up and running."

Aldora Dillet agrees that once the hotel opens things will get better. "I feel good about it. I know if the hotel is sold and once it is opened I know we have a flow of tourist and we will be making some money."

Deanne Moxey, a straw vendor of 14 years, said the hotel opening would bring some relief for them.

"I feel very good that the government is buying the hotel," she said. "At least it is a little relief. I don't know what is going to happen, but we all are hoping and praying for the best because we need help.

"It is rough. And right now anything he (the prime minister) can do that would help this situation is greatly appreciated," Ms Moxey said.

"There are critics that say he should not buy the hotel. I think he should. I think it is a good move because before he became prime minister he used to come through here and talk with us one on one, and he promised and said to hold the faith. You can't just shoot him down; you have to give him a chance. There was plenty mess to clean up. I think it is a good move and I pray to God everything goes well for him and for us," she said.

A vendor named Dorothy said: "I have been a vendor all my life I started from the Bazaar as a little girl. I don't think it (the government's purchase of the hotel) is a good idea, but we need something to be done. It is a start," she said.