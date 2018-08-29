Seeking Young Artists From 50 Years Ago

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

THE Mexican government is inviting the four Bahamians who participated in the 1968 Global Children's Painting Festival to be part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the event.

Artwork from four Queen's College students was selected to represent The Bahamas in the festival. The students were Harvey Roberts, Robert Wong, Debbie Lucas, and Jimmy Lauderdale.

The individuals are asked to contact the Mexican Consulate.

"The government of Mexico has launched the project, 'A World of Friendship -- 50 Years Later' to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event and would welcome the participation of the children - now adults - who participated in the 1968 festival," a press release from the Embassy of Mexico in Jamaica said.

"The consulate is therefore seeking to locate such individuals to extend an invitation to share their experiences through interviews and to recognise their contribution to the cultural programme of the 1968 Olympic Games."

The 1968 festival "invited children from around the globe to share their feelings and perspectives on friendship through paintings and drawings," the press release said.

The art's theme was 'A World of Friendship'. Over 1,800 pieces from 80 countries were sent to Mexico, including four from the Bahamas.

The festival was one of 20 cultural events Mexico launched to celebrate its hosting of the 1968 Olympic Games. The artwork represented "a borderless place" where different artistic voices combined to "produce a song of hope" that "overcame the barrier of language," the press release added.

Mexico also hosted various exhibitions, including one in San Salvador. A monument was erected in Long Bay, San Salvador to commemorate this.

• Those who participated in the festival are asked to contact the Consulate of Mexico at 242-601-9325, by email at mexicanconsulate.bah@bristol.bs, or Morgan Adderley at The Tribune at madderley@tribunemedia.net. Information on 'A World of Friendship - 50 Years later' can be found by visiting www.mexico68.org/en/painting/history.html.