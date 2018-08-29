Three Years In Jail For Gun Offence

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to three years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday in connection with the seizure of a firearm and three rounds of ammunition, allegedly used to commit a serious offence.

Teniro Minnis, 20, initially stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Monday facing one count each of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

He was not required to enter a plea to a charge of armed robbery, but did enter guilty pleas to the firearm offences.

The court heard that on Wednesday, August 22, Minnis accosted a motorist in Miller's Heights and escaped with that person's vehicle.

Subsequently, police apprehended him and while under caution, he admitted to possessing a firearm and agreed to direct police to its location.

Minnis took police to a property in the area of Wood's Alley and directed them to a piece of sheet metal under which a .9mm Taurus pistol, containing three rounds, was discovered.

Prior to his sentencing, Minnis told the court he's had a lengthy history of drug use and needed as much help as the court could offer.

He said despite his age, he has been a serious drug user for the past three years.

He told the court that an extended prison sentence could only lead him to a more complex life of crime; a life he said he wanted to avoid.

Ultimately, Magistrate McKinney sentenced Minnis to three years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and one year for the possession of ammunition.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Minnis has seven days in which to appeal the sentence.

He will appear in court again on October 22 for presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment in connection with the armed robbery offence.