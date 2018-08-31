Body Of Man Found In Car In Eight Mile Rock

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THE body of a man was discovered inside a vehicle in Eight Mile Rock on Friday evening, police reported.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 6pm police were called to a residence on Bayshore Road in Hepburn Town where the body was found in a car.
She said foul play is not suspected at this time and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.
