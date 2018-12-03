Engaged Couple Shot Dead Outside Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

Police are investigating after an engaged couple were shot dead outside Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in Fox Hill on Monday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 10am, the couple were in their car about to leave the facility when a black SUV pulled up.

Two gunmen exited that vehicle and opened fire.

Responding officers found the woman shot dead in the driver's seat of the car. The man's body was found on a section of the lawn in the northwestern section of the property.

Police did not identify either of the victims, but The Tribune can confirm they were Neil Deveaux, 33, and his fiancé, Ashlee Hilton, 30.

