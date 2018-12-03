Engaged Couple Shot Dead Outside Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

Police are investigating after an engaged couple were shot dead outside Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in Fox Hill on Monday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 10am, the couple were in their car about to leave the facility when a black SUV pulled up.
Two gunmen exited that vehicle and opened fire.
Responding officers found the woman shot dead in the driver's seat of the car. The man's body was found on a section of the lawn in the northwestern section of the property.
Police did not identify either of the victims, but The Tribune can confirm they were Neil Deveaux, 33, and his fiancé, Ashlee Hilton, 30.
See Tuesday's Tribune for the full story.
Comments
rawbahamian 11 hours, 52 minutes ago
I think it is kinda obvious that this was a hit. The police need to question who they went to visit!!!
Bonefishpete 11 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kinda ends the rehabilitation phase.
Clamshell 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
... ouch.
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
Was this "witness" ever in fear of his life?????? ............. Was the Police ever aware that a "hit" was out on this witness??????? ................What about this court case now, in general??
stoner 10 hours ago
What Court case and what was the witness suppose to report on and who???
bogart 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
ALARMING..BAHAMAS GRADUATED TO THE CONTRACT KILLERS....BANKER KILLED....POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE HEAD...WAITING SCHOOL PICK UP....NOW COUPLE IN GOVT REHAB AREA.... 10AM... MORNING MURDERED........DAMN ASSININE FOR THE LEGAL EXPERTS TO STILL GO WITH THE YEARS OLD VIEW THAT ....MMANY OF THESE SEEMINGLY INTENTIONAL CARRIED OUT CRIMES .....AINT THE WORST NOW BEING COMMITTED....,!!.,!!!!!!!!!!!......WHEN ARE DESE LAW PEOPLE GON WAKE UP AN CATCH SENSE........DAT DESE SEEMINGLY CONTRACT KILLINGS....MUST HAVE THE DEATH PENALTY....!!!!!!!!!!!....LESS TIME SPENDING PRIMMING DEMSELVES IN WHITE COLONIAL.. SLAVE MASTERS DRAWERS AN HAIRY WIGS.....AN MORE TIME GETTING DA JOB DONE IS NEEDED.....!!!!!?
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
realize that this happened two steps from the prison
