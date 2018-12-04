Rbc Worker Told To Pay Back $170,000 He Stole

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER Royal Bank of Canada employee was yesterday ordered to pay back the $170,000 he stole from his former employer over a four-month period two years ago.

Acting deputy chief magistrate Subusola Swain ordered Traves Mackey to pay the $172,778.93 he stole from RBC’s East Hill Street location between February and May 2016.

The former business service representative was further ordered to pay $19,000 in fines — $500 on each of the 38 fraud-related and/or stealing by reason of employment charges levied against him.

Mackey has until March of next year to meet those obligations. He will return to court on March 24, 2019, for a review of the statuses of his payments.

Defaulting the compensation order would result in a custodial sentence of three years, while failure to pay the fine would result in two years in prison. The senior magistrate said the sentences are to run concurrently.

The orders came moments after the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to the 38 fraud-related charges. He had previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges when arraigned last month.

Besides the $177,778.93 he stole, Mackey also made false entries in RBC’s computer system, which he was required to maintain, to show that Marvin Gay, trading as Tat’s Rentals, was entitled to $130,116.71 in payments.

Mackey also made multiple false entries in RBC’s system to show that Kenja King was entitled to $12,503 in payments between April 6 and May 12, 2016.

The Faith Gardens resident also made false entries into the system to show that Ernika Enterprises, Prince Mackey, and Phillipa Watkins were entitled to payments of $32,873.43; $16,000 and $3,500 respectively.

He also laundered $172,778.93 between February 22 and May 26, 2016, which in part represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

In a separate case, earlier this year, Mackey was ordered to pay $13,0000 in fines for stealing $61,000 from his former employer late last year or otherwise face two years in prison.

At the time, acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Swain further gave Mackey 30 days to fully reimburse RBC the $61,588.97 he stole from that bank between October 11 and 31, 2017, or face an additional year in prison.

Meanwhile, a second former RBC employee, 57-year-old Kenja King, along with another man, 51-year-old Marvin Gay, are accused of aiding and abetting Mackey in stealing over $130,000 from RBC between February and April of 2016, with King further accused of stealing $28,500 from RBC by reason of her employment, and defrauding the bank of $13,000 between April and May of that year.

Concerning Gay, it is alleged he abetted Mackey in stealing $118,683 from RBC, which he had access to by reason of his employment, between February 22 and May 26, 2016.

Gay is also accused of having acquired and laundered $118,683 between those dates, which in part represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

King, meanwhile, was charged with stealing $28,503 from RBC, which she had access to by reason of her employment, between April 6 and 27, 2016. King, a business service representative, also allegedly made multiple false entries in RBC’s computer system to show that Mackey was entitled to $13,000 in payments between April 6 and May 9, 2016.

She is also alleged to have aided and abetted Mackey in stealing $12,503 from their employer between April 6 and May 9, 2016.

King is further alleged to have acquired and laundered $25,503, which in part represents the proceeds of criminal conduct, between the same dates – April 6 and May 9, 2016. Gay and King will face those charges on Friday.