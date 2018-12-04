Sands Orders Review Of Security At Centre

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE security and surveillance protocols at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in the lead up to the double homicide at the property yesterday will have to be reviewed, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands told The Tribune last night: “What we will now do is look objectively at the security measures that were in place because we would want to be sure that if anything could have been done better, that we consider it moving forward. We are deeply concerned about the welfare of our patients and staff. Any tragic event, either in or around the premises, is a tremendous cause for concern.”

Concerns were yesterday raised over the level of surveillance and security at the Sandilands Centre in the lead up to and following the brazen daylight shooting.

Staff members at the property who spoke with The Tribune following the shooting questioned the placement of the security staff at the property, regretting the lack of officers at the main entrance, which gives cause for concern.

According to staff, there is a security area at the main entrance, but the area often goes unmanned for extended periods of time.

The victims of yesterday’s shooting, an engaged couple, were attempting to leave the property when two gunmen got out of a black SUV and opened fire on the vehicle in which they were leaving.

The male, Neil Deveaux, died on the property’s lawn while his fiancée, Ashlee Hilton, was shot dead inside their car.

Police said they suspect the gunmen were stationed in the area for some time before the shooting took place.

SRC officers are reportedly stationed at a security checkpoint at the entrance of the staff parking area and at a service entrance that gives access to several wards at the facility.

This formation, according to staff, allows uninhibited access to the property, with initial screening sometimes not taking place until a person attempts to enter the staff parking area or gain access to either the Geriatric Hospital, Administration Complex or the service entrance that gives access to the wards.

Absent of those areas, the facility depends almost exclusively on its system of surveillance cameras, which reportedly have been inoperable for some time.

One source told The Tribune: “None of the cameras are working today. You believe that?”

Chief Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash had suggested police would rely on the footage captured by the property’s surveillance system.

At the time of his interview, CSP Cash said he was unsure what, if anything, was captured by cameras.

Meanwhile, Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling is due to make her annual visit to SRC on Friday.