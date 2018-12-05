Justice Of The Peace Accused Of Performing Fraud Marriages

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 60-year-old justice of the peace was charged yesterday with performing fraudulent marriages with some of the fake marriage certificates he allegedly had in his possession bearing the name of his co-accused.

Kenneth Livingston Burrows, of Blair Estates, was charged before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on numerous fraud related charges concerning the false marriages he allegedly facilitated.

His co-accused, Haitian national Louizelien Louis of Union Village, is accused, among other things, of entering into a fake marriage just to get a spousal permit from The Bahamas Department of Immigration.

Both Burrows and Louis are accused of conspiring to commit fraud and then fraudulently obtaining a marriage licence, number 72085, from the Registrar General’s Department on Shirley Street on June 6, 2017.

The two men are further charged with conspiring to commit a fraudulent marriage on that same date.

Burrows is further charged with conspiring to perform a fraudulent marriage; aiding and abetting in performing a fraudulent marriage; aiding and abetting in making a false declaration for marriage; uttering and being found in possession of a fake marriage certificate bearing the names Indira Indianna Wilson and Louizelien Louis, all on June 6, 2017.

He also allegedly attempted to perform a fake marriage sometime between October 1 and November 29 of this year, and, being concerned with others, conspired to commit fraud between that same period of time.

Concerning Louis, it is alleged that he wilfully entered into a marriage on June 6, 2017 in the hope of obtaining a spousal permit from the Bahamas Department of Immigration, and made a false declaration for marriage to a Bahamian marriage officer so as to obtain a marriage licence.

The 36-year-old is also accused of uttering and being found in possession of a fake marriage licence bearing his name and that of Indira Indianna Wilson while at the Bahamas Department of Immigration on June 23, 2017.

The men pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and their cases were adjourned to January 2019 for trial.

Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time or until such time as they are successful in securing bail from the Supreme Court.