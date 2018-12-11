Fnm Would Lose An Election If Held Today

EDITOR, The Tribune

MAY 10th, 2017 for the FNM party it was a red letter day they had been voted in with a very large majority 35 against four but the electorate knew this was not the real world it was the proverbial Bahamian decision when they are fed up with Party ‘A’ just vote dem out. Did they want the FNM?

Many wondered after May 10th - pre-election Minnis and his principal cohorts had attacked the prospective opening of Baha Mar incredible as there were 5-6,000 votes but they attacked it even threatened in office they will rescind all agreements to the favour of Sarkis Izmirlian (Dionisio D’Aguilar’s buddy).

Their Manifesto possibly only read by the few sort and promised much most of which is carried out would have been a strong breathe of fresh air to what we had become accustomed with under Christie & Co, but that was not to come.

The Oban Energy charade - person signing a Heads of Agreement where he forged the signature of another.

RFP for the 80MW standby generators at BP&L clearly something was adrift here. Aggreko are still in place.

RFP for Prince George Wharf Cruise Port - seems to be heading into a scandal as many the Cabinet probably own shares in Arawak Port development - a whopping piece of conflict but in the eyes of some who care.

RBDF Patrol Craft - can’t keep them operational - going aground or worse.

BP&L Costs sky rocket and after the fire no assistance coming except the exemption from VAT - $91 million owed to BP&L unsure if that includes Government probably not.

Buying Our Lucaya for $65 million on certainly not the best of terms - can it be flipped without a massive $40m loss?

Transparency in governance - great commitment now lost in the morning Fog!

Nurses are only asking to pay them what is owed! Is that too much?

Then yesterday - it was bad enough before when PM Minnis scoffed off to the press he was rushing off to eat boiled fish but to basically ridicule the Unions to a level where they were insignificant by referring to his ‘priority’ in his mind will the Saxons win Boxing Day…the Unions were annoyed before that comment now they are really ready to make sure the. Saxons don’t win. Eight-Unions have certificates to strike - is this a rational position of the Head of Government?

To be Prime Minister there is a lot of serious responsibility and respect to the People…we have not seen that since May, 2017…The people are annoyed, furious a d if there was an election would throw the FNM out wholesale even their safe seats would loose.

JEROME HIGGS

Nassau,

December 5, 2018.