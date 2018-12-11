Pha Paramedic Travels To Tennessee For Expert Help

A paramedic supervisor from the Public Hospitals Authority’s National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) recently joined nearly 6,000 participants from more than 50 countries at the EMS World Expo held this year in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fredrick Johnson III attended the five-day expo which combines workshops and conference sessions and is the largest emergency medical services dedicated event in the world.

The expo aims to provide training that increases the quality of patient care with a focus on progressive curriculum and technology. Mr Johnson who met fellow EMS professionals from Denmark; Calgary; California and Iowa among others said he was overwhelmed with the offerings.

“Gaining a wealth of knowledge pertinent to the diverse field of EMS was extraordinary,” Mr Johnson said, “especially the way in which this field excels in technology, innovative ideas, practices, education and critical assessment care.”

Mr Johnson encouraged others in NEMS to take advantage of opportunities like the EMS World Expo for further international exposure and training.

“This opportunity provided me with the validation regarding the importance of using international modules as a guideline to develop and redevelop EMS here in The Bahamas,” he said.