EDITOR, The Tribune.

If you want to launder or hide money today where do you go - US, UK and Europe - forget the Bahamas - it is too small! Hypocrites they are. All they want to do is destroy the smaller countries. And the Government in the Bahamas is unable to deal with this issue and instead of pointing this out to the people who are ruining our financial service industry and even possibly chasing away potential investors it is giving in to their demands.

In this letter the point I am making which is part of this issue is that the new Non-Profit Bill 2018 brought in to satisfy the US, UK and Europe where every charity of any kind in this country is to be forced to go through an outrageous process to register or face being fined up to $10,000 for failing to do so, in case they re laundering money. There are hundreds of small charities in this country that try to make life more interesting, pleasant and tolerable for the people and the politicians sit there without thought and are going to destroy them. To start there are music groups, choirs, sailing clubs, kennel clubs and so on all who will be affected by this Act and many will close as the Act imposing too stringent a reporting requirement on them. It is a crying shame.

Come on Messrs Minnis, Turnquest et al, give us a break!! Stand up for our rights as a sovereign country.

PATRICK H THOMSON

Nassau,

December 8, 2018.





