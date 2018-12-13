Seven Poachers Stopped At Sea

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force apprehended seven Dominican poachers off Little Inagua on Tuesday afternoon.

While the RBDF could not confirm the size of the haul, the agency noted the fishermen were found with a “quantity” of crawfish and scaled fish.

The poachers will be transported to New Providence and charged.

“(The RBDF) apprehended seven Dominican fishermen aboard two small go-fast type boats around noon on Tuesday. . . in the area of Little Inagua,” a statement from the RBDF noted.



“The two Dominican boats were apprehended just off Little Inagua by RBDF patrol craft P-129, coxswained by Petty Officer Edison Rolle, while on routine patrol. On board were seven Dominican fishermen, along with a quantity of scaled fish and crawfish.”

When asked for an update on the size of the haul, a RBDF official could not confirm up to press time.



“The Dominicans were taken into custody and handed over to police and immigration officials at Great Inagua and will be transported to New Providence where they will be charged for various fishing offences.”

The statement also reiterated the RBDF’s successes for 2018.



“Prior to this incident, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force had apprehended a total of 172 Dominican poachers and four Dominican fishing vessels with over 100,000 pounds of fisheries products,” it said.



“They were charged and found guilty by the courts for various fishing violations, and sentenced to time ranging from six to 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services; total fines awarded were approximately $7m.”