EDITOR, The Tribune

I am disappointed that Sandals Bahamas briskly decided to take on the roles of judge, jury and executioner in the matter pertaining to the New Jersey couple and the Bahamian butler.

That the resort would terminate its employee and send him off to the authorities without thoroughly investigating the allegations (which appear to be bogus) is another glaring reminder that black Bahamians are still second class citizens in their own country and that one is automatically presumed guilty without the benefit of a trial and not the other way around. Sandals acted out of desperation when it terminated the butler without even hearing his side of the story.

It was a damage-control move. The New Jersey couple looking to cash in two years after the alleged incident looks suspicious. Why did they wait for two years to act? And why would the butler seek to molest a female guest while her fiancé is in the restroom a few feet away? Frankly I am shocked that the legal system in New York is entertaining this case. It is my opinion that these allegations are just that -- allegations. Yet the alleged victim’s words are being treated like the infallible truth by UK Daily Mail commenters. It appears that because the butler is black and the victim white, her word carries far more weight than that of the accused.

The $30 million asking price is indicative of Americans’ penchant for engaging in frivolous lawsuits for massive payouts. Americans love to use wealthy corporations and moneyed individuals in order to get rich quick. To me this incidents has all the marks of a money scam by these people in order to get rich. And in the process they are dragging this country’s name and reputation through the international mud.

A group of Bahamian attorneys should take on the butler as a pro bono client and counter sue the New Jersey couple for $30 million for defamation and post traumatic stress syndrome. Bahamians are standing in solidarity with the butler, because the story being given by the couple is full of holes.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport

Grand Bahama

December 4, 2018