Man Held In Connection With Armed Robbery

By RIEL MAJOR

ONE man is in custody in connection with armed robbery and the recovery of an illegal firearm.

According to police, three men were sitting in a bus when two armed men approached the bus and robbed them of an undisclosed sum of money before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

In a search of the surrounding area, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and found an illegal weapon.

Officers were also able to retrieve the belongings from the incident.

In other crime news, four men are in police custody after Rapid Response Officers recovered a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.

Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, officers searched a home on Adventures Way and found a .40 pistol with seven .40 rounds of ammunition.

The four men who occupied the home were arrested.

Additionally, three men are in police custody following the seizure of suspected marijuana on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, Mobile Division Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Amberjack Street and discovered suspected marijuana.

The amount of the drugs were not disclosed.

Officers also cited 85 people for various traffic violations and 26 persons were arrested for outstanding warrants as a result of road check exercises in the past two days.

According to reports, Mobile Division Officers conducted road checks in different areas of New Providence to reduce crime and minimize the opportunity for criminals to commit crimes.

Twenty-six individuals were arrested for outstanding criminal warrants, assault, stealing and possession of dangerous drugs.