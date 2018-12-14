Too Much Privilege For The Us Embassy

EDITOR, The Tribune

Strange it could be, but did you see the equipment the US embassy donated to the Ministry of National Security?

The ‘red gear’ is gear the riot squad wears to protect themselves.

$450,000.00 worth…timing questionable I would suggest but it is now here. Previously the Chinese donated an armoured vehicle, two.

For one thing, an Embassy does not donate items that the hosts country, The Bahamas, has not requested!

Draw your own conclusion with the labour issues still hot.

To the Commissioner of Police - is any Embassy authorised to use a siren and flashing lights? When we hear a police car or ambulance we pull aside as is required - do we have to pull aside now for a black BMW SUV? Public needs to be officially told as are we will be breaking the law or not? Can’t see why this embassy has been given such privilege if they have. Has a similar approval been given to the other embassies?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

December 7, 2018