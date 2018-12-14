Way Too Fast For My Liking

EDITOR, The Tribune

Traffic - speeding and where are our $6million worth of new patrol cars?

Another serious accident on Milo Butler - probably speeding or a serious mechanical fault.

Airport Road - do you now have to drive over 45mph? Seems so as everything passes me and I am staying within the signed speed limit - never seen a police patrol car on that road. Heavy commercial vehicles fly by - must be doing 60 plus.

West Bay no difference - from Baha Mar coming east everything goes at over 50mph.

Big PR event few weeks back with the re-introduction of radar speed traps - must have broken the last set but where are the new set now?

Drivers using cellphones and fender benders - police and transport need to check the insurance companies as to why the cost of insurance is going up and? On insurance - have no problem insurance company allowing payment plans but this three-month deal has to be made illegal… people buy three-months to get licensed and then let it lapse…surely the insurance company and the police can link with their computers to know at all times which vehicles are insured and which are not?

Who are authorised to use sirens and flashing lights? Governor General-ambulances, fire, Police…any Minister with police outrider escort…There is a growing number of black SUVs seen, and, oh, heard – are they legal? Who are legal?

F MUSGROVE

Nassau

December 12, 2018