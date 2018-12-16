One Dead, Two Injured In Ridgeland Park Shooting

One man is dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting incident in Ridgeland Park West on Saturday night.

According to reports, the three men were standing in front of a home on Roland Street shortly before 8pm when they were shot. The three of them were transported to hospital – one of them later succumbed to his injuries.

The two surviving men are said to be in serious condition.

It is believed the occupants of a Nissan March may be responsible for the shooting.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station. All information will be held in the strictest of confidence.