One Dead, Two Injured In Ridgeland Park Shooting

One man is dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting incident in Ridgeland Park West on Saturday night.
According to reports, the three men were standing in front of a home on Roland Street shortly before 8pm when they were shot. The three of them were transported to hospital – one of them later succumbed to his injuries.
The two surviving men are said to be in serious condition.
It is believed the occupants of a Nissan March may be responsible for the shooting.
Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station. All information will be held in the strictest of confidence.
Comments
DDK 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nice and safe and cozy in the Capital! Gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling......
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
IKR... Minnis must be so proud!!!
