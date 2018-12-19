East Bay Street Roadworks To Drag On Into New Year

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE completed re-pavement of East Bay Street will happen in the new year, according to Deputy Director of Public Works Damian Francis.

The project, which began December 10, was expected to be completed last Friday, but Mr Francis said mechanical issues prevented this.

Yesterday he said he expected that road paving on the right lane between Mackey Street to Fowler Street would be completed by the end of today. The works are being performed by Bahamamix.

“Once completed, there will be no further paving work undertaken further east until next year,” Mr Francis said.

The road works have frustrated road users and businesses, causing immense traffic on the typically busy street. So far, one of the lanes has been fully paved.

Last week Ian Rademaker, president of Harbourside Marine, predicted it would be a nightmare if the works persisted through to the weekend.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, whose law firm is on the street, expressed frustration as well.

“As envisaged traffic is backed up all directions,” he said last week. “Took the 45 minutes of the hour break I had for lunch from court to come back to office in a line on East Bay Street. But hey, we are just complainers.”