Time To Tame The Dragon

This tale was inspired by the resolute and ongoing work of the members of the Lighthouse Point Protection Coalition and my reading of Columbia University and NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel’s fairy tale in Scientific American, Slaying the climate dragon. Marvel’s tale serves as a launching point for a tale about another metaphorical dragon, and I am indebted to her for both inspiration and her reminder that, while not all original fairy tales have sanitised happy endings, the impact of the villian on the victim can be mitigated by virtuous champions — thus allowing fairy tales to end on a hopeful note, inspiring the done-to, the affected, to continue to do battle against the dragon.

Before going any further, a reminder: It is not only visitors to our shores who partake of the elixir that is the Disney Dragon. They are not the only ones who freely enter its lair to enjoy its worldly pleasures, whether at the Magic Kingdom itself or afloat on the Disney Fantasy, Dream, Magic or Wonder.

Annually, thousands of Bahamians spend untold dollars in the dragon’s lairs, both afloat and land-based. Further, though relatively few compared to other behemoths such as Atlantis and Baha Mar, hundreds of our people are part of its cadre of hired foot soldiers who help ensure that its local venues — its offshoots of the chimerical magic kingdom; its glimmering jewels set in breathtaking aquamarine, sun-drenched splendor — provide fleeting escapes from reality for those seduced by the dragon’s offering of earthly paradise, of Eden.

As outlined in an October 2018 statement by Disney Cruise Line’s president, Jeff Vahle, the dragon’s plans are beguiling. He begins with a disarming folksy connection — talking with a growing crowd of Eleutherans under a poinciana tree in Bannerman Town “against the backdrop of the most beautiful island day” — and speaks of the warmth of the islanders, protecting area’s natural beauty, creating “quality jobs and opportunity” both direct and indirect, celebrating culture and strengthening community, economic and environmental sustainability, providing accessibility to Bahamians, and turning over 170 acres of the property to the government for conservation. The stuff of magic, especially when delivered by a silver tongued storyteller under a tree.

The dragon and the government — our St George? — are now engaged in “transparent and accountable” heads of agreement negotiations during which the scope of the project and both the company’s and the Bahamas’ obligations will be ironed out. I am certain that those who, for years, have been intimately involved with creating an alternate Lighthouse Point scenario will continue to be vigilant in their work to ensure the best possible outcome for the project.

However, guarding The Bahamas’ heritage and environment and protecting the interests of its people should not solely be the responsibility of organisations such as the Bahamas National Trust and One Eleuthera Foundation and a relatively small handful of concerned citizens.The Bahamian public at large must assume a more active role in determining how projects such as Lighthouse Point evolve, in determining the future of the nation.

Dragons breathe fire. Politicians are vulnerable to signature projects by economically powerful transnational corporations, to promised and very real perks, and to speaking glibly with silver, even forked, tongues to their citizens. Yes, the dragon is being allowed to expand its lair to Lighthouse Point, but this is our country and our future and, as citizens, we have rights and responsibilities. Our fundamental constitutional rights include “freedom of conscience, of expression and of assembly and association.” We have been given the authority to speak. Perhaps more important, it is our moral obligation to make our voices heard. It is our responsibility to hold our government and ourselves accountable, especially in terms of development goals which may or may not take into consideration the overall welfare of current and future generations of Bahamians.

Kate Marvel’s climate fairy tale had three possible endings, and at least three scenarios could play out in the Lighthouse Point tale. Scenario one: Disney could live up to its promises and truly engender sustainable opportunities for hundreds of Bahamians and an environmentally sound playground for its guests. Scenario two: The global economy could enter another serious recession, like that experienced a decade ago, compelling the dragon to retreat to its lair, shelving the project indefinitely bringing us back to square one, a “protected” Lighthouse Point for an indeterminate time. Scenario three: a traditional Disney project providing “paradise” for visitors and a handful of low-paying dead-end jobs and relatively few benefits to the Bahamian people.

What will/should be the Lighthouse Point story’s ending? Who will write it? Will we, the Bahamian people? Or will we be passive observers and listeners?

In closing, it is fitting perhaps to conclude with a reminder from the protagonist in fairy tale of sorts that ended happily for him on the night of Tuesday, November 4, 2008: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” (Barack Obama, February 5, 2008, Chicago).

CHRIS MINNS

George Town

Exuma

December 14, 2018