Canadian Tourists Hurt In Rental Motorbike Crash

POLICE are investigating an accident that left two tourists with non life-threatening injuries yesterday evening.

The tourists, an engaged couple from Canada, were marking the end of their first trip together and the final night of their vacation in The Bahamas.

Shortly after 5pm, Stephen Millar, 51, and Jennifer Moore, 47, were driving a rental motorcycle down West Bay Street opposite Goodman’s Bay park when a driver of a black vehicle cut in front of them.

The visitors were knocked onto the sidewalk. Mr Millar had several bleeding gashes on his leg while Ms Moore could be heard moaning about the significant pain in her arm. Early reports suggest Mr Millar may have a broken arm and Ms Moore a possible broken or dislocated shoulder.

Traffic backed up on West Bay Street as concerned passersby, paramedics, and officers joined the scene.

“It was like that kind of sound that happened,” Mr Millar told The Tribune, referring to a honking horn.

“I was in the lane, we were just turning, and he (the driver) just pushed me over and over and over. I couldn’t go any further. So my leg got stuck in that big metal thing (part of the motorcycle) and we just went down sideways. I tried to keep her (Ms Moore) from falling off.”

Mr Millar said he has visited The Bahamas before, but this was his fiancée’s first trip to the country.

“It was our first trip together. Tonight was our last night,” he added. “It’s an accident, I’m a paramedic, I know accidents happen.

“What I’m concerned about is that this guy cut me off and then he kept going,” Mr Millar said. “He didn’t even stop to help.”

“Did I do anything wrong?” Mr Millar asked. However, an officer on the scene said “no” and reaffirmed that he was in the correct lane.

Samantha Wilkinson witnessed the incident. “I was coming down Prospect (Ridge) and they were on the roundabout on the left lane and as they were approaching the kerb, a black car blew (its) horn and just went in the front of them,” she said. “And then he (Mr Millar) tried to get on the side, I guess and hit the kerb.”

Ms Wilkinson said the driver didn’t sideswipe the couple. “He didn’t hit them at all,” she said. “He just went in the front of them. And they hit the curb. And then when I stopped I realised what had happened.”