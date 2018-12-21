Pm Visits $45m Site In Harbour Island

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis visited the site of a $45m development during a stop in Harbour Island yesterday.

The development, the Harbour Island Resort, is the project of Michael Wiener, principal of 4M Harbour Island Limited.

The government signed a heads of agreement with Mr Wiener in March.

The agreement has not been released to the public even though the prime minister said it would be tabled in the House of Assembly.

The project manager of the development showed Dr Minnis, his wife Patricia Minnis and North Eleuthera representative Rickey Mackey designs for the project.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Dr Minnis was told the development would produce 200 jobs.

In March, Dr Minnis said the project would employ 150 people during the construction stage, adding 72 permanent positions when construction is complete.

“Today confirms my government’s commitment to accelerate the growth of the economy of The Bahamas and in so doing uplift the living standards of the people of The Bahamas, particularly those living in our Family Islands,” he said at the time. “This is part of our desire to provide greater opportunities in the Family Islands. It will serve to encourage Family Island residents to remain on the island of their birth, enjoy a sustainable future and provide for the needs of their families.

“The $45m Harbour Island resort and marina development, due to be completed in two and half years, will enhance the natural attributes of Harbour Island, invigorate and stimulate the economy of Harbour Island and the surrounding Eleuthera communities.

“Mr Wiener’s vision for the transformation and revitalisation of the vintage property will bring a unique appeal to the southwest coast of Harbour Island. The marina property will be redesigned into a world class, state of the art luxury mega yacht based resort community with a wide array of amenities consisting of a marina, club house, restaurants, a retail and a resort residential community to include single and two-story town homes with a total of 28 guest rooms, ten villas and a swimming pool,” Dr Minnis said previously.

“The 55-slip marina and resort will be distinctly different with an architectural loyalist style design reflecting the historic roots of the Dunmore Town settlement and will enhance the product offering on Harbour Island,” Dr Minnis said.