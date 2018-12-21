Police Investigate Car On Fire At Mall At Marathon

POLICE are investigating the circumstances regarding a car which caught on fire in the parking lot of the Mall at Marathon yesterday morning.

Videos circulating on social media show a dark grey vehicle parked in the mall’s movie entrance parking lot, completely engulfed in flames.

According to Fire Chief Walter Evans, officials received a report on the incident around 10.20 am.

Once on the scene, the responding unit extinguished “heavy flames” from a car.

Supt Evans also reported that another vehicle which was situated nearby also received fire damage.

Investigations are ongoing.