Armbrister Emerges Victorious

By Brent Stubbs

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Donte Armbrister will cherish his first appearance in the main draw of the Giorgio Baldacci National Open Tennis Tournament. Despite the controversy surrounding his seeding, he was unfazed as he emerged with his first senior title.

In Saturday’s final at the National Tennis Centre, Armbrister knocked off former Davis Cupper Justin Lunn for a stunning 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 victory.

The 17-year-old Temple Christian Academy head boy joined top junior Sydney Clarke, who clinched the girls’ title over collegian Sierra Donaldson.

“It was a tough match, physically. I know Justin is a tough competitor. He comes out and grinds it out, so I knew I had to come out and be prepared to wait for my opportunities,” Armbrister said.

It didn’t take him long to establish himself in the first set as he broke and held for a 2-0 lead. But Lunn, displaying the grit and tenacity that he’s known for albeit using one hand, went up two breaks and held for a 5-2 lead.

But in the battle of the lefties, Armbrister regained his composure and he rallied back with two breaks of his own and held to serve for the initial lead.

Lunn, a handicapped player born with his right hand shorter than his left, surged ahead on two breaks and held for a 4-1 lead in the second. But Armbrister dug down deep and got a break for a 4-3 deficit before he held for a 4-4 tie. They both held serve the rest of the match to force the tiebreaker. That’s when Lunn pulled through for the equaliser to take the tiebreaker 9-7.

It came down to the critical third and deciding set as both players held serve until Armbrister got the first break to go up 4-2. They both held serve and then Armbrister got the final break to clinch the game, set and match.

Armbrister, who was originally seeded No.2 in the main draw but gave up his spot after the BLTA changed the draw at the last minute to accommodate some of the players, even though they still didn’t play, said his victory was a bitter-sweet one.

“Being a junior player, I was a bit disappointed in the senior players because they were acting a bit childish. They had a problem with the draw and me and Sydney Clarke gave up our number two spots so that they can play,” he said.

“But that wasn’t enough because they still didn’t play. So when I went on the court, I really didn’t think about it. I just went out there to win and to prove a point. It feels good to win the tournament.”

He thanked God for the opportunity to play, his mother, BLTA president Darnette Weir; his aunt Esther Newton; coach Ceron Rolle and his father, Trevor Armbrister for spotting him.

The day before, Armbrister advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jacobi Bain, one of his long-time rivals in the junior ranks.

“That’s the second time I played him for the year. We haven’t played that much until they met in June, so I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Armbrister said. “He (Bain) had a lot of momentum coming into the match.

“He won an international tournament and got to the final of Eddie Herr tournament in Florida and he beat Marvin (Rolle) and Jodi (Turnquest), so I just had to go into the match and followed my plans to come out with the win.”

For Lunn, who advanced during the controversial draw with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Shannon Francis in the semifinal, admitted that he didn’t play his best tennis and Armbrister capitalized on it.

“It was kind of rough for me. At the beginning, I started to play good and then my focus started to drop off,” he pointed out. “That’s when he started to take advantage of it.

“He played good. He did what he came to do. I should have done what I came to do, but he gave me a wake up call to do what I have to or else he is going to beat me.”

Despite some of the top players like Kevin Major Jr, Philip Major Jr and Baker and Spencer Newman all not completing the tournament over the dispute with the seeding, Lunn said he decided to play on because he needed to get in the local matches.

“As the tournament went on, I started to play better. I started to improve,” Lunn said. “I think in the final, I went for a little too much. He made me hit an extra ball, which tennis is all about and he did it.

“Today was his day. Everybody have to have their day some time.”

After spending Christmas day with his family, Lunn said he will return to Florida to continue his training and will wait to hear about the BLTA’s decision on who will be playing Davis Cup net year.

Both he and Armbrister are hoping that their names are called as a result of reaching the final.