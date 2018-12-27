0

Santa For A Day: Dr Sands Delivers For Children's Ward Patients

Pictured with Dr Sands is Glen Ward of Bahamas FirstALERT Weather Network, Ltd; nurses from the ward and members of Kiwanis Club of New Providence.

The gifts arrive at the Children's Ward. by Tribune242

Santa for a day: Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands and Glen Ward, president of Bahamas FirstALERT Weather Network, arrive at Princess Margaret Hospital with gifts for the patients.

MINISTER of Health Dr Duane Sands played Santa on Christmas morning, bringing smiles and a delivery of gifts to patients at the Children’s Ward of Princess Margaret Hospital.

Dr Sands, along with his festive helper, Glen Ward of Bahamas FirstALERT Weather Network, Ltd, thrilled youngsters with toys kindly provided by Kelly's, Aidan Roger Children's Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of New Providence.

Christmas reading. by Tribune242

Arriving at Princess Margaret Hospital. by Tribune242

