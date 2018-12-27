Santa For A Day: Dr Sands Delivers For Children's Ward Patients

MINISTER of Health Dr Duane Sands played Santa on Christmas morning, bringing smiles and a delivery of gifts to patients at the Children’s Ward of Princess Margaret Hospital.
Dr Sands, along with his festive helper, Glen Ward of Bahamas FirstALERT Weather Network, Ltd, thrilled youngsters with toys kindly provided by Kelly's, Aidan Roger Children's Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of New Providence.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Publicity stunt as usual. If you were so genuine about it... you wouldn't need the cameras!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID