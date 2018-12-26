Two Injured In Shooting Incidents

TWO men are in hospital after they were injured in separate shooting incidents.

In the first incident, a man was driving on Soldier Road, near Taylor Street shortly after 9pm on Sunday, when two men on a trail motorbike opened fire on the man’s vehicle shooting him several times before speeding away.

He was taken to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

In the second incident, a man was driving on Turnquest Avenue, Stapledon Gardens, when the occupants of a white Nissan Note opened fire on his vehicle shooting the man several times before speeding away.

That incident took place shortly after 5am on Monday.

Police also reported that one man is in custody after the recovery of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to police, Flying Squad officers were patrolling Marshall Road and noticed a man walking. The man saw the officers and acted in a suspicious manner which resulted in officers conducting a search, discovering a .40 pistol which contained six rounds of ammunition.

The incident took place shortly after noon on Sunday.

Anyone with information on these or any other crimes is asked to call the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.