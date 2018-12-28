$4.8m Seawall Close To Completion At Smith’S Point

THE $4.8m seawall and road repaving project at Smith’s Point in Grand Bahama is just about finished and residents are eager for the community to be reopened to the public.

The Tribune understands the only hold up is the installation of a protective railing on the seawall to ensure public safety.

Yesterday, a construction fence was still erected barring public access to Smith’s Point until the area can be inspected by officials of the Ministry of Public Works and officially declared safe.

Marcel Wilson, a resident of Smith’s Point, thinks the seawall project has been carried out successfully but said residents are now waiting for the fence to come down.

The Smith’s Point settlement is well known for its weekly Fish Fry on Wednesdays. Residents operate small family restaurants and bars in the community and rely on local residents and visitors that frequent the area.

“The seawall and repaving of the road have really enhanced our area to a greater potential,” Mr Wilson told The Tribune. “We are just a little frustrated because everything is done, and they are waiting for the rail to go on top of the seawall. That is the hold up now for the community being opened back up to the public.”

Mr Wilson, of the Outriggers Beach Club, had initially expressed concern about the delay in the project after the initial contractor was terminated last June due to construction flaws and deadline failures. The Minnis administration hired Waugh Construction to replace Smith’s Construction, which was awarded the contract in June 2016 under the Christie administration.

After almost two years since the seawall’s contract signing, Mr Wilson was very pleased with the completed work.

“We are happy with the job; just a little frustrated now because it has been two years. We need it to be open because people are starting to feel the pinch economically from the road still being closed,” he said.

“But for the most part the job is a professional job, it is well done, and we are very impressed with the finished product. It is time to open (the area up) so people can get some relief for their business,” he said.

Mr Wilson estimates that there are between 80 to 100 residents in the community. He said that reopening the community is vital to their businesses.

On Wednesday, he noted that the members of the public attending the weekly fish fry took down a portion of the wooden fencing at his family’s business to gain access to the eastern end of the settlement.

“It was crowded out here, and people broke our fence to walk down into the settlement,” Wilson said.

Coastal erosion has been a serious concern for the estimated 80-100 residents, and there has been a significant loss of land due to erosion along the Smith’s Point shoreline in the past 30 years.

With a new seawall constructed, the community is now protected from any further erosion.

“We can’t begin to express how important that is to us,” Mr Wilson said. “We probably will still have water coming over the seawall during a hurricane, but it would lessen the force and avoid much damage. From that point of view, we can’t stress enough how important that it.”

The Tribune also spoke with resident Penny Williams who said the seawall and repaving make the community more attractive.

“For me, I feel very proud about it because we hope it would bring more business for the community; it is a highlight for the community.

“I believe everybody should be pleased with it even though it takes so long. It was a stretch, and it really put a damper on our business. But right now, it is very satisfactory, and we appreciate it,” Ms Williams said.

Ms Williams was also relieved that the seawall will combat any further erosion of the area.

“We really appreciate that part because the erosion was really bad and did some heavy damage here,” she said.

The Tribune sought comment from Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works Iram Lewis regarding when the rail for the seawall would be installed, and the community reopened to the public, however he could not be reached up to press time.