Ticket Sales Down For New Year's Junkanoo Parade

By RIEL MAJOR

JUNKANOO Corporation of New Providence officials said Friday ticket sales are down for the New Year's Day parade.

“(Ticket sales) are at 30 per cent," Silbert Ferguson, chairman of JCNP said in an interview with The Tribune, "We are hoping we will be able to do a little better than that as we move into the parade for January 1st.”

After criticism over the delay of the Boxing Day parade, Mr Ferguson said junkanooers work hard all year to achieve one common goal, which is to have a great parade. He reminded the public of the "inclement weather" on Boxing Day that affected the parade.

"A lot of people still don’t understand and the news has not reported we had inclement weather. Any time you have inclement weather anything can happen. This isn’t an excuse (but) unfortunately we got a report that we would have some showers in the hours of 2 am and 4 am but it rained the entire day on Christmas Day.

"That prevented groups from mobilising and getting into the parade but, of course, some of things we agreed to with the police…we agreed with the police to bring the containers in on the western side, we will then off load them and we will then push them to the east side of Elizabeth Avenue.

"Unfortunately the groups had a challenge when they bought their costumes in…they felt uncomfortable moving them to the east so they kept them at the west and, of course, that is what triggered the blockage."

Mr Ferguson also "apologised" saying "it’s not their fault that we had that kind of situation."

"So we are looking at New Year’s morning to make sure that we ask the police to enforce the laws of the streets because what happened, happened outside of the arena which is out of our control…totally out of our control and we have to rely on the police to make it happen," said Mr Ferguson.

Lead sponsors for the parades include BTC, the title sponsor, Kalik, and Rubis.

Tickets for Rawson Square are on sale for $50.40, Scotia Bank (Parliament Street to Charlotte Street) tickets for $39.20, and John Bull (Charlotte Street to Frederick Street) tickets for $16.80.

The 2019 New Year’s Day parade will start on January 1, 2019 at 2am.